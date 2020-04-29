Standard Motor Products: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) _ Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $8.6 million.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The auto parts maker posted revenue of $254.3 million in the period.

Standard Motor Products shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 15% in the last 12 months.

