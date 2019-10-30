https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Staar-Surgical-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14576661.php
Staar Surgical: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) _ Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, California-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.
The maker of implantable lenses posted revenue of $39.1 million in the period.
Staar Surgical shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $27.93, a decrease of 27% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STAA
View Comments