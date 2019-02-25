Spark and GE rise while Barrick Gold slides

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Spark Therapeutics Inc., up $61.92 to $113.48

The gene therapy developer is being bought by Roche Holding for $4.8 billion.

General Electric Co., up 65 cents to $10.82

The industrial giant is selling its biotechnology business to Danaher Corp. for $21.4 billion as it continues to shed pieces of itself.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., up 40 cents to $202.31

Warren Buffett's company recorded a $25 billion loss in the fourth quarter, but its operating earnings and revenue increased.

Caesars Entertainment Corp., down 9 cents to $8.96

The casino operator is considering giving activist investor Carl Icahn a more prominent role in selecting a new CEO and board members.

Terex Corp., up 64 cents to $35.93

The construction equipment company is selling its Demag mobile crane business to Tadano.

Carter's Inc., up $7.51 to $100.03

The children's clothing retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Western Digital Corp., up $1.87 to $51.36

The data storage company announced a new flash memory card capable of holding up to a terabyte of information.

Barrick Gold Corp., down 43 cents to $12.61

The mining company is trying to acquire Newmont Mining Corp in an all-stock deal worth about $18 billion.