Sonic Automotive: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $30.8 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period.

Sonic Automotive shares have increased 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 53% in the last 12 months.

