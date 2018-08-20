SodaStream, Estee Lauder rise; Lannett, Infosys fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

SodaStream International Ltd., up $12.26 to $142.11

The Israeli manufacturer of equipment for making carbonated drinks is being acquired by Pepsi.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc., up $4.62 to $140.56

The beauty products company reported results that beat analysts' forecasts, partly due to better sales in Asia.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., up $8.01 to $100

The company received a takeover offer from an investor group for $118 a share in cash.

Infosys Ltd., down 58 cents to $20.50

The India-based technology, consulting and outsourcing company announced that its chief financial officer was leaving.

Tyson Foods Inc., up $1 to $63.40

Tyson, a food maker, acquired the food services company Keystone for $2.2 billion in cash.

Lannett Company Inc., down $8.15 to $5.35

The marker of generic drugs said its distribution agreement with Jerome Stephens Pharmaceuticals, which expires next March, will not be renewed.

American Airlines Group Inc., up $2.20 to $39.99

Airline stocks climbed as part of a broader rise in industrial-sector shares.

Intel Corp., down 60 cents to $46.50

Technology companies, which have outperformed other sectors this year, lagged the market.