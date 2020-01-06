SmileDirectClub, Occidental rise; Cal-Maine, Xerox fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up 48 cents to $16.56.

The home furnishings company made $250 million from the sale of retail and other properties to Oak Street Real Estate Capital.

Boeing Co., up 98 cents to $333.74.

An internal audit uncovered more issues with the jet maker's 737 Max, according to the New York Times.

Xerox Holdings Corp., down 55 cents to $35.90.

The copier maker obtained $24 billion in financing commitments to help complete its buyout of computer maker HP.

SmileDirectClub Inc., up $1.81 to $10.19.

The maker of clear teeth aligners signed a deal to sell a line of oral care products exclusively at Walmart stores.

Carnival Corp., down $1.51 to $48.38.

Cruise line operators fell as higher oil prices raised concerns about growing operating costs.

Commercial Metals Co., down 6 cents to $22.12.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down $3.34 to $39.11.

The egg producer reported a surprise loss and weak revenue in its fiscal second quarter.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.44 to $45.05.

Concerns about tighter supplies boosted oil prices and lifted energy stocks.