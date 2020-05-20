Skyline: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Skyline Corp. (SKY) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The manufactured and modular housing maker posted revenue of $301.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $58.2 million, or $1.02 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.37 billion.

Skyline shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKY