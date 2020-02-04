Sirius XM: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $243 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The satellite radio company posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.03 billion.

Sirius XM expects full-year revenue of $8.1 billion.

Sirius XM shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIRI