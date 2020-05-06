SilverBow: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $5.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $53.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.85. A year ago, they were trading at $17.22.

