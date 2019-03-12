Sientra: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) _ Sientra Inc. (SIEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

The breast implant maker posted revenue of $19 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $82.6 million, or $3.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $68.1 million.

Sientra shares have fallen 11 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.37, a rise of 9.5 percent in the last 12 months.

