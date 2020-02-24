Shake Shack: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Monday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $151.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.8 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $594.5 million.

Shake Shack expects full-year revenue in the range of $712 million to $720 million.

Shake Shack shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $73.57, a rise of 39% in the last 12 months.

