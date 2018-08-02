Seres Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $4.6 million in the period.

Seres Therapeutics shares have declined 24 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 43 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCRB