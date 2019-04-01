Security National Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ Security National Financial Corp. (SNFCA) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $492,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The mortgage and life insurance company posted revenue of $61.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.7 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $279.6 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.85. A year ago, they were trading at $5.

