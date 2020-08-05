Schweitzer-Mauduit: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $21.5 million.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 90 cents per share.

The paper and reconstituted tobacco company posted revenue of $254.2 million in the period.

Schweitzer-Mauduit shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $32.41, decreasing slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWM