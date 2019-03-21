Scholastic: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The publishing, education and media company posted revenue of $360.1 million in the period.

Scholastic expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.7 billion.

Scholastic shares have climbed almost 1 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $40.56, a climb of roughly 10 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCHL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCHL