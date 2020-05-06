Sarepta Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.29 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $113.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.4 million.

Sarepta Therapeutics shares have declined 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $122.57, an increase of almost 1% in the last 12 months.

