Saratoga Investment: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 61 cents.

The business development company posted revenue of $10.5 million in the period.

Saratoga Investment shares have increased 20 percent since the beginning of the year.

