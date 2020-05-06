Sally Beauty: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DENTON, Texas (AP) _ Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $13.4 million.

The Denton, Texas-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $871 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $869.6 million.

Sally Beauty shares have fallen 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBH