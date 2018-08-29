Salesforce.com: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $299 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $3.28 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Salesforce.com expects its per-share earnings to range from 49 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.36 billion.

Salesforce.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.52 per share, with revenue ranging from $13.13 billion to $13.18 billion.

Salesforce.com shares have climbed 51 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 9 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $154.78, a climb of 65 percent in the last 12 months.

