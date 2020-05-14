Salarius: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 84 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $10.07.

_____

