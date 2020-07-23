https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/STMicroelectronics-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15427962.php
STMicroelectronics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
GENEVA (AP) _ STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $90 million.
On a per-share basis, the Geneva-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.
The chip company posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period.
STMicroelectronics shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 65% in the last 12 months.
