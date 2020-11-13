https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/SFL-Corporation-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15724731.php
SFL Corporation: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Friday reported profit of $16 million in its third quarter.
The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.
The oil tanker owner and operator posted revenue of $115.8 million in the period.
SFL Corporation shares have dropped 55% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 54% in the last 12 months.
