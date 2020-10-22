S&T Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) _ S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.7 million.

The bank, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The holding company for S&T Bank posted revenue of $93.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $85.8 million, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.6 million.

S&T Bancorp shares have declined 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 43% in the last 12 months.

