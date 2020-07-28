S&P Global: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $792 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $3.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.76 per share.

The independent ratings and analytics provider posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.81 billion.

S&P Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.75 to $10.95 per share.

S&P Global shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 45% in the last 12 months.

