Ross Stores: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) _ Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $421.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, California-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $3.8 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.81 billion.

Ross Stores expects full-year earnings to be $4.38 to $4.52 per share.

Ross Stores shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 14%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $94.51, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.

