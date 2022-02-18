Roku, Shake Shack fall; Exelixis, Bloomin' Brands rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Roku Inc., down $32.25 to $112.46.

The video streaming company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast and warned about persistent supply chain problems.

Exelixis Inc., up $1.22 to $19.56.

The drug developer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Shake Shack Inc., down $3.11 to $72.07.

The burger chain reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Redfin Corp., down $5.78 to $22.86.

The real estate broker gave investors a discouraging first-quarter forecast for net income.

Celanese Corp., down $8 to $144.25.

The chemical company is buying DuPont's Mobility & Materials business for $11 billion.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc., up $1.70 to $24.19.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots gave investors a solid profit forecast.

Appian Inc., up $6.37 to $55.65.

The business process management software provider gave Wall Street an encouraging earnings forecast.

Livent Corp., up 54 cents to $22.69.

The supplier of performance lithium compounds beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.