Rockwell Collins: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) _ Rockwell Collins Inc. (COL) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $275 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $1.66. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.73 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The aviation electronics company posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period.

Rockwell Collins shares have increased roughly 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 6 percent. The stock has risen 26 percent in the last 12 months.

