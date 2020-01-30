Robert Half: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $112.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 98 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, which also met Street forecasts.

Robert Half shares have dropped 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed almost 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $60.64, a decline of 7% in the last 12 months.

