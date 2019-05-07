Roadrunner: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) _ Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (RRTS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Downers Grove, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $1.78. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, were $1.58 per share.

The transportation and logistics services provider posted revenue of $507.1 million in the period.

Roadrunner shares have increased 0.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 78% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRTS