Retrophin: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Retrophin Inc. (RTRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.
The drug developer posted revenue of $51.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48 million.
Retrophin shares have increased 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.89, an increase of 68% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RTRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RTRX