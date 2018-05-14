Restoration Robotics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR) on Monday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The maker of hair transplant devices posted revenue of $5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAIR