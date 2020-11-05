https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Resolute-Forest-Products-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15704117.php
Resolute Forest Products: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
MONTREAL (AP) _ Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $57 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Montreal-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 72 cents per share.
The maker of paper and wood products posted revenue of $730 million in the period.
Resolute Forest Products shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 36% in the last 12 months.
