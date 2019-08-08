https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Research-Frontiers-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14291022.php
Research Frontiers: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
WOODBURY, N.Y. (AP) _ Research Frontiers Inc. (REFR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its second quarter.
The Woodbury, New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.
The maker of light-control technology posted revenue of $301,000 in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.06. A year ago, they were trading at 89 cents.
