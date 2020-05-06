Repligen: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $9.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $76.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72 million.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.09 to $1.14 per share, with revenue in the range of $309 million to $319 million.

Repligen shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 66% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGEN