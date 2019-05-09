Repligen: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $8.1 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $60.6 million in the period.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of 84 cents to 90 cents per share.

Repligen shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 67% in the last 12 months.

