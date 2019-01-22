Renasant: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) _ Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $44.4 million.

The Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 78 cents per share.

The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $173.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $151.8 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $146.9 million, or $2.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $540.5 million.

Renasant shares have increased 13 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $34.04, a decrease of 23 percent in the last 12 months.

