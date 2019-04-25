Reliance Steel: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $190.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $2.80.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The metals service-center company posted revenue of $2.96 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.98 billion.

Reliance Steel shares have risen 25 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 1 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RS