Reinsurance Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $158 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $2.48. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.36 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $3.61 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.53 billion.

Reinsurance Group shares have fallen 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $84.73, a drop of 43% in the last 12 months.

