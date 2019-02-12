Regional Management: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GREER, S.C. (AP) _ Regional Management Corp. (RM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10.8 million.

The Greer, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $83.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.3 million, or $2.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $306.7 million.

Regional Management shares have increased 19 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.55, a rise of 8 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RM