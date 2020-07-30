Redwood Trust: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) _ Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $165 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mill Valley, California-based company said it had profit of $1. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 3 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $130 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $27 million.

Redwood Trust shares have declined 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.93, a decrease of 59% in the last 12 months.

