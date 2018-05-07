Redwood Trust: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) _ Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $47 million.

The Mill Valley, California-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $117 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $75 million.

Redwood Trust shares have risen 6.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.78, a decline of 7 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RWT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RWT