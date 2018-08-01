RealNetworks: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The software and service provider for digital entertainment companies posted revenue of $15.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, RealNetworks said it expects revenue in the range of $17 million to $19 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.50. A year ago, they were trading at $4.61.

