RealNetworks: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for gains related to mergers and acquisitions, were 22 cents per share.

The software and service provider for digital entertainment companies posted revenue of $39.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, RealNetworks said it expects revenue in the range of $43 million to $46 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.45. A year ago, they were trading at $3.57.

_____

