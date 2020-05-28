ReWalk: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel (AP) _ ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its first quarter.

The Yokneam Ilit, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share.

The maker of wearable robotic exoskeletons that help paralyzed patients walk posted revenue of $760,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.24. A year ago, they were trading at $2.97.

