Ralph Lauren: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $249 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.38. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

Ralph Lauren shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined slightly more than 7%. The stock has declined 29% in the last 12 months.

