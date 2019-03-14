RadNet: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 59 cents.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $257.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.2 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $975.1 million.

RadNet expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion.

RadNet shares have increased 36 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 10 percent in the last 12 months.

