Rackspace Technology: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $101.2 million in its third quarter.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $681.7 million in the period.

Rackspace Technology expects full-year earnings in the range of 79 cents to 81 cents per share.

