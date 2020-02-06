RMR Group: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $9.4 million.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 57 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The real estate management services provider posted revenue of $159.9 million in the period.

RMR Group shares have increased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMR