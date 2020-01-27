RBB: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.7 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.9 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.2 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $115.2 million.

RBB shares have fallen almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $19.98, an increase of nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

