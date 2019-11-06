Quotient Tech: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its third quarter.
The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 3 cents per share.
The digital coupons company posted revenue of $114.8 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in December, Quotient Tech said it expects revenue in the range of $107.4 million to $111.4 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $425 million to $429 million.
Quotient Tech shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.53, a fall of 26% in the last 12 months.
